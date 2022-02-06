MadameNoire Featured Video

Issa Rae has added a new business venture to her list.

The Insecure star and creator is offering up her lavish South L.A. home for two lucky people on Airbnb during Super Bowl weekend. The listing will be available for fans to book on Feb. 8, at 10 A.M. PT/1 P.M. EST sharp. This year’s Super Bowl LVI game will go down at the city’s giant SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Rae said in a statement that she wants to show her Airbnb guests the City of Angeles “her way.” The actress will open up the doors of her humble abode from Feb 12. to Feb 14.

“I’m inviting guests to spend a weekend in my hometown to experience the culture, businesses, and communities that influence my storytelling on screen. I can’t wait to show guests all the things that make Black LA so special firsthand,” the California native shared on Airbnb’s website.

For $56 a night, guests will have the opportunity to do some pretty fun activities during their stay. Visitors will be given a tour of some of L.A.’s famous landmarks “in neighborhoods like Leimert Park, View Park, Inglewood, and Baldwin Hills,” so that they can experience their own “‘me season’ during their weekend” on Rae’s home turf, the site reads.

Other events include a catered “Game Day” dinner for two, a virtual chat with Rae upon check-in, and breathtaking panoramic views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills.

The NAACP Image Award recipient gushed about the news in a press release, telling fans per theGrio:

“Since my series debuted in 2016, it’s been an honor to showcase the people, culture and businesses that make South LA such a vibrant part of the city. I became an Airbnb host to create a stay where fans of the show can experience this for themselves. From dinner by Worldwide Tacos on game day to art from my favorite local artists on the walls – this is LA, my way.”

Looking to book Issa Rae’s pad for Super Bowl LVI weekend? Shoot your shot here.

