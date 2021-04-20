MadameNoire Featured Video

After some followers shared their negative opinions regarding a post she made about being fully vaccinated, Issa Rae shared an additional post on Instagram earlier today letting it be known that her choice to get the COVID vaccine is one she stands by.

Late yesterday night, the executive producer and Insecure star shared a stunning photo of herself on her Instagram in a revealing periwinkle blue slip with a caption that simply read, “Fully vaccinated,” before sharing the details of the photoshoot which she did for Rolling Stone.

Since “lingering skepticism” and misinformation about COVID and its vaccines continue to be widespread — particularly in communities that are disproportionately affected by coronavirus related deaths (such as those of color) — Issa Rae inevitably got some comments on her post from people who weren’t too pleased with her sharing that she’d been fully vaccinated.

Quick with a clap back, the star shared a funny graphic on her Instagram Stories along with a message to all those hating on the fact that she’d made the choice to receive the vaccine. Along with a drawing of a spray bottle being used imaginatively to keep people back, Issa Rae’s message read, “AHT AHT — Y’all not coming for me getting vaccinated by ‘them’ like it affects y’all. Let me throw my vaccinated parties in peace. You not invited anyway 🤚🏿 .”

Whether you’re still on the fence about becoming vaccinated, have gotten your first shot, or are already fully vaccinated like Issa Rae, vaccination cards might hold an important role in society moving forward as the world tries to regain some of the normalcy it’s lost during the coronavirus pandemic. While it might not get to you into parties like the Insecure star suggested, holding onto your vaccination card as a record of your immunization and maintaining your protection against the virus might be the keys to reopening things like schools, certain venues, and international travel. Read more about vaccination cards and the role they might play in the future here.