Issa Rae Becomes Co-Owner And Face Of This Natural Hair Care Brand; See 10 Of Her Most Innovative 4C Styles

Issa Rae is getting into hair care, joining a growing list of celebrity women selling products for natural hair. However, the 35-year-old Insecure creator isn’t starting her own, but rather, she is stepping into a co-ownership role alongside creator Hannah Diop for Sienna Naturals. She will also be the face of the natural hair line, which boasts itself as a chemical-free product line focused on hair and scalp health.

“I’ve known Hannah for a long time, and I got to see the brand evolve from her home. It’s expanded so much beyond that. The care and the research that has gone into this natural, safe, healthy brand, I knew that I wanted to be involved,” Rae said in a statement obtained by The Cut. “We get coerced into manipulating our hair into styles not right for us, or using damaging products. I have an opportunity to make hair care digestible via my sense of humor, my openness to my own hair struggle journey.”

In an interview ahead of the announcement with InStyle , Rae talked about getting more comfortable experimenting with hairstyles on her 4c hair with the help of her stylist Felicia Leatherwood

“I have been natural for most of my life. I didn’t start embracing my hair until college, but I still didn’t have a handle on it. Then I went through a period in 2010 where I did too much to it, and I did the big chop. But [stylist] Felicia Leatherwood was the game changer for me,” she said. “She has been instrumental in helping me to see all the things I can do with my hair and taught me how to take care of it. She honestly likes my hair better than she likes me! To have someone literally love your hair, like, how can you not love it yourself?” In celebration of this new venture, check out some of the most original looks the star and her stylist were able to twist her natural strands into over the years.

C’mon curl! Issa wore this elegant braided side bun with a loose spiral accenting her face. The look was done to sit front row at the Michael Kors show pre-Covid during Fashion Week.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: Issa Rae attends the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors)