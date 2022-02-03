MadameNoire Featured Video

Verzuz just added one more thing to your Valentine’s Day celebrations this year — and it’s something extra special for all the lovers out there.

Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild will go hit-for-hit live from the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles for a special Valentine’s Day Verzuz, kicking off the musical battle web series’ third season.

“Gearing up for love day, Verzuz — the streaming series launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland — reveals the details for its first-ever Valentine’s Day Special,” a press release for the event reads. “Two of R&B’s most notorious crooners GRAMMY® Award winner Anthony Hamilton and GRAMMY® Award nominee Musiq Soulchild square off live from Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.”

While it’s unclear who else will be bringing some heat to the Verzuz stage in its third season, the online series had lots of buzz around it in late December after L.A. Reid said he’d like to see Beyoncé and Mariah Carey vocally duke it out. But, as MADAMENOIRE reported then, Twitter wasn’t feeling the famed record label executive’s bright idea. Many pointed out that Beyoncé and Carey’s music are in two separate lanes and from different generations. Moreover, Carey later admitted she wasn’t into the match-up anyway.

Interestingly, Alicia Keys said in a Drink Champs interview that she’d be willing to return to the Verzuz stage if her opponent was either Beyoncé or Rihanna that same month.

Fans can either buy tickets and see the Valentine’s Day Verzuz in-person or watch it online via platforms including Triller, Fite TV, Facebook, YouTube and the Verzuz Instagram page. The show will begin with a DJ Battle at 5:30 PM PT before the main event between Hamilton and Soulchild starts at 6:15 PM PT.

Will you be watching?

