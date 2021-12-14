MadameNoire Featured Video

During her recent Drink Champs interview, Alicia Keys said she’s down to go hit-go-hit with either Beyoncé or Rihanna in a Verzuz battle.

Fans of the musical battle series might remember that Alicia Keys was declared the winner of a Verzuz challenge she did against John Legend in June 2020.

“I was there at the inception of Verzuz,” Alicia said of the night her husband Swizz Beatz and Timberland, the series’ creators, first went track-for-track on Instagram Live.

“I do personally think I do need another Verzuz. I think we gotta do it,” she added before gauging the room’s opinion on who she should go up against.

While those in the background suggested names like Mary J. Blige, Elton John, Erykah Badu, Mya, Mariah Carey and Sade, Alicia seemed most excited at the possibility of vocally going hit-for-hit against two out of all the powerhouse names that came up.

“That’s a good one,” Alicia said after both Beyoncé and Rihanna’s names were mentioned. “Me, Bey or Rih.”

The full two-hour-long video is actually a really good interview to watch if you have the time. View it down below.

Keys made news recently for being candid about her attraction to husband Swizz Beatz, MADAMENOIRE reported. Apparently, it wasn’t love at first.

“I wasn’t with it. He just wasn’t my vibe,” the “I’m Ready” singer told Complex. “Like, he’s pretty loud. He’s pretty over the top. He loves a lot of attention. Everywhere is like a bunch of people, the brightest colors, the biggest chains, the biggest cars. The whole thing. I can write music in 10 minutes, the show-off s***. I was just like ‘Eeeeeeewwww.’”

Eleven years later, it’s good to know Keys had a change of heart.