MadameNoire Featured Video

Legendary record label executive L.A. Reid has Twitter users sounding off on a completely hypothetical Verzuz battle between Beyoncè and Mariah Carey.

Reid started the madness during an interview on The Real in late November when he said the ideal Verzuz battle he’d love to see most would be between Beyoncé and Mariah.

“Bring that on,” Reid said of the pairing. “[The fans they have], the hits they have, the legacy…”

“We know Bey as the queen, right?” Reid added. He further explained, “Sometimes Mariah might be slightly underrated for how long her career has lasted, how many hits she has, and she practically owns Christmas… so I think that’ll be a good one.”

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Verzuz Can’t Find Anyone Worthy To Battle Busta Rhymes, But Did They Ask Missy Elliott?”

Online users dubbed Reid’s suggestion as “irresponsible” considering Beyoncé and Mariah’s top hits peaked in different eras and the two artists are different stylistically.

Even though people inevitably got into debates about who would out-sing who, the reality is that if the two artists were ever to do a Verzuz, it’d be more of a win for the culture rather than for either one of them personally. With the number of awards, relevance, longevity and cultural impact both women have under their belts, respectively, the iconic Grammy-winning singers would just be gracing the Verzuz platform to share their legendary vibes — not because they need some airtime.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘A Night For The Queens’: Chaka Khan And Stephanie Mills Will Face Off In A Special Holiday Edition Of ‘Verzuz'”

See what the people on Twitter had to say: