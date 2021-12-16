MadameNoire Featured Video

Since L.A. Reid said he’d love to see Beyoncé and Mariah Carey vocally duke it out in a Verzuz battle, the conversation on if the two powerhouse vocalists would even entertain the idea has been going on since.

In a recent interview, Mariah answered whether she’ll ever go hit-for-hit against Beyonce in a Verzuz in a very “Mariah Carey” way.

When asked if she was open to the vocal battle against Bey, Mariah playful told E!, “You can’t ask that question — First of all, I love Beyoncé and I admire her so much as a performer. For what she’s done for the world and everything else.”

“So I’m not answering that question,” the world’s elected “Queen of Christmas” noted. “Because I’d be disrespecting myself. And I’m not going to do that, because it’s Christmas time.”

Now is anyone surprised by Mariah’s response? The Grammy-winning Queen of Christmas simply reminded us that although she respects Beyoncé, she continues to stay booked and busy — especially during the holidays.

This year, Mariah’s already started sharing the holiday spirit by dropping a new single called “Fall in Love at Christmas” featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin. She’s also collaborated with McDonald’s for the “Mariah Menu” — giving customers the chance to get free items for 12 days, now through Dec. 24.

“I know people are like, ‘Ah yeah, look at her making checks’ — like whatever Scrooges,” the “All I Want For Christmas” singer said, adding, “I don’t care what you say. Honestly this is the truth. I do love the holidays.”

Shoutout to Mariah for keeping her reign on the holiday season alive and well, Verzuz or not. We love to see it.