After pregnancy rumors went swirling across the internet last week, actress and bustling fitness entrepreneur Jordyn Woods quickly set the record straight about that puzzling photo of herself holding a pair of tiny baby shoes. The speculation began brewing after the 24-year-old model posted a photo dump of her recent outings with boyfriend and Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Well, to fans’ dismay, the star said she’s definitely not pregnant and doesn’t plan on having children any time soon. Woods clarified the pregnancy stirring pic in her Instagram story after a fan asked:

“Are you preggy 👀👀 that shoe box.”

“It was a gift card box. And no I don’t want kids right now nor am I pregnant,” Jordyn replied to the inquisitive fan, PEOPLE reported.

Another one of Woods’s followers asked why she’s been wearing a lot of baggy clothes lately. The Frst Place fitness founder explained that she’s been wearing loose-fitting attire to stay warm this winter. Currently, the actress is traveling across the country with Towns as he plays with the NBA.

“I’ve been wearing baggy clothes because it’s cold AF!!! Minnesota was -4. Also I’m always cold AF regardless that’s why I’m trying to get my iron up,” she explained.

Woods added:

“Trust me If I was that would not be the way I would tell y’all 😂 I thought it was cute because it was so little. It’s a gift card box.”

Well, there you have it, folks! No baby news here, but it will be exciting to hear Woods’ pregnancy announcement when and if it does happen because she and Towns make an adorable couple. The two celebs have been going strong for a year now and back in May 2021, they celebrated their first anniversary together with a lush tropical island getaway trip.

During an interview with Extra in 2020, Woods revealed that she the NBA baller were friends “for a long time” before things became romantic. The former reality TV star shared that they developed an emotional connection about losing their parents at a young age.

“I just think that when you find the right one, you can learn even more about yourself,” Woods explained to the outlet. “It’s about learning to evolve with someone. The right person will bring a lot out of you.”

Towns’ mother, Jacqueline Towns, died after a difficult battle with COVID-19 in April 2020. She was 59-years-old. Woods’ father, John Woods, died in 2017 after being diagnosed with cancer.