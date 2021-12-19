MadameNoire Featured Video

Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam isn’t here for all the chatter about what’s going in her uterus.

The former Cosby Show star got candid in a short video clip on Instagram, where she revealed she was a little fed up with people constantly asking her if she’s pregnant, again. Pulliam, 41, who’s gearing up to release her new OWN documentary on infertility titled Eggs Over Easy, sent a fair warning to folks to “back up off” her uterus.

The star, who already shares her daughter Ella Grace with ex-husband and Falcons alum Ed Hartwell, wrote a few more thoughts on the topic in the caption.

“You never know what someone is going through,” Pulliam wrote. “I’m grateful to do what I love. However, living life under a microscope can be hard, especially when going through IVF, miscarriage or if you are having difficulty conceiving.”

“I am so excited to be a mother again,” she added. “However, when that time comes, please give me & ALL women the space to share or not share our journey when we are ready…”

Eggs Over Easy, which is set to debut on OWN on Jan. 4, 2022, will reveal personal details into Pulliam’s decision to freeze her eggs. After welcoming Ella Grace in 2017, the star said she decided to undergo the process following her tumultuous divorce battle with her ex-husband. In a clip from the forthcoming documentary, the star, who recently tied the knot with actor Brad James back in October, says, “I know I want another baby but I also know the time isn’t now.”

In addition to appearing on the series, Pulliam will also host and executive produce the project. The piece aims to bring awareness about the growing number of Black women who are experiencing issues with infertility, uterine fibroids, and miscarriages.

According to Women’s Health, Black women are twice as likely to experience infertility compared to their white counterparts. Yet, only 8 percent of Black women seek medical help to get pregnant compared to 15 percent of white women. The documentary will hopefully shed light on the disparity. Additionally, Eggs Over Easy will explore alternative ways of family planning through In Vitro Fertilization or IVF.

