Karl-Anthony Towns showed out for his girlfriend Jordyn Woods once again.

In celebration of the model’s upcoming 24th birthday, the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA player stepped out with Woods to attend her pre-birthday bash over the weekend. As seen in clips from the event, the baller spoiled Woods with two highly coveted gifts: a Patek Philippe watch and a Hermes Birkin bag.

The couple can be seen affectionately singing the lyrics of Keyshia Cole’s 2006 hit “Love” to one another amidst the night’s festivities. In another clip posted by The Shade Room, viewers can hear the excitement of Woods’s attendees as she showed off her high-end gifts from Towns.

On Twitter, people shared their happiness for Woods and a little bit of playful jealousy too.

Woods rocked the “naked dress” trend in a $2,650 design by Area with Amina Ammaudi shoes and a crystal-encrusted Chanel bag. Towns dressed to match her fly in a dapper black tux, skinny black tie, matching loafers, and a crisp white button-down shirt.

On Instagram, the socialite shared that her outfit was actually her second choice, but the Swarovski-dripping look came together regardless.

“Pulled this look together overnight, my first dress didn’t pull through two days before, d*mn near broke my finger in the beginning of the week but my team helped me pull it together!” Woods explained in a post on Sept. 19.

Since Woods doesn’t officially turn 24 until her birthday on Sept. 23, we can’t wait to see what KAT does next to show his lady love in honor of her special day.

