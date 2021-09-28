MadameNoire Featured Video

MAC Cosmetics is collaborating with Whitney Houston’s estate to celebrate her beauty with the launch of a makeup line.

The collection will launch a collection in 2022, will also be used in the late singer’s upcoming biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody by recreating her most stunning looks for scenes in the movie.

Pat Houston, who was Houston’s sister-in-law and manager, said having a makeup line is something the “I Look To You” singer “always wanted to do.”

“I’m pleased we can do something that I know she would have loved,” Houston told People. “We are just starting on this collaboration but exciting things are coming!”

The collection will incorporate Houston’s favorite looks and colors that she rocked faithfully. Houston shared that she “loved working with colors on the lips and eyes, that iconic red lip was always a favorite of hers.”

“Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear, our work with M.A.C. is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs. The line will be true to her colors that she loved to work with,” she continued.

It’s only right that the Newark-bred songstress gets her own cosmetic line. She fell in love with the glitz and glam during he teenage years when she entered the world of modeling.

“Whitney absolutely loved makeup,” Houston said. “She was exposed to cosmetics at a young age when she started modeling in her teens. And then of course she saw so many iconic women around her growing up — including her mother, Cissy Houston — and watched how they used makeup in their beauty routines. She loved to use makeup as part of her art.”