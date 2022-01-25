MadameNoire Featured Video

Meagan Good recently gave insight on the emotional journey she’s on while going through a divorce from her estranged husband, DeVon Franklin.

Last December, many fans of the couple were shocked when the two announced in a jointly released statement that they were calling it quits after almost a decade of marriage. As MADAMENOIRE reported at the time, Good and Franklin claimed “there’s no one at fault” for their union coming to an end and that they are “forever connected.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Meagan Good And DeVon Franklin File For Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage”

Good recently explained that her perspective on the ends of her previous romantic relationships was an approach she never thought she’d have to implement to the end of her marriage because she thought she and Franklin would be together till the end.

“Throughout life, I’ve always approached relationships as understanding that at some point, they’ll get to the place that they’re going to, and then they would be over,” Good said while in conversation with XONecole and her fellow co-stars from Amazon Prime Video’s hit show Harlem:

“I’ve always had an attitude of like, ‘Alright, next chapter. We’ll see what’s next,’ and being okay with that and appreciating what you give to someone and what they give to you and sharing a moment in time and in life that you never get back regardless of how it ends.”

“In my situation right now,” the actress said of her divorce to Franklin, “It’s a little bit different because I thought that that would be the last time that I would be doing that and that I would be doing this with that person forever.”

Good went on to describe her divorce as “the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life” — yet she emphasized, “I am still optimistic. I still am hopeful for the future. I still — maybe this isn’t a chapter, but I just feel that it’s my next act in life and I trust God.”

“Not everything makes sense to me right now, but I do trust God overall and I’m excited to see what this next act of life is going to be and what God has in store. And that’s all I can really do, but even in doing that, I do have gratitude and so much joy in my heart for these past 11 years that DeVon and I have been together. What he’s given into my life and what I was able to give to him, just everything,” the actress said. “Every season, every single part of it has been incredible. But I think it’s important for every relationship to know that it’s really about perspective and it really is how you perceive and look at things and trust in God in the process no matter what it is.”

Even though Good and Franklin announced their split in December, XONecole detailed that the estranged couple has been in the process of divorcing since August 2021.

Overall, while Good, 40, did emphasize her choice to optimistically embrace whatever God has in store for her next chapter in life, the actress admitted she’s “still grieving [and] still hurt” when it comes to her divorce.

“It’s going to be a long time,” Good said, “but at the end of the day it has made God, even more, my lover and even more my husband, and even brought our relationship to new depths and new heights so I’m in gratitude for that.”

RELATED CONTENT: “5 Steps To Healing From A Divorce You Didn’t Want”