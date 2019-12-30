Meagan Good Says God Told Her Devon Franklin Was Her Husband While She Was In A Relationship With Another Man

Meagan Good knew, way before she even dated Devon Franklin, that he would be her husband. God told her so.

While visiting the Tamron Hall Show, the couple talked about their road to the altar, including their choice to practice celibacy and how they started dating in the first place. They met when she worked on Jumping the Broom, which he was a producer on, and while she was at the tail end of a not-so-healthy relationship. Good told Hall that she felt even then that he could be the perfect guy for her after meeting and chatting with him on set.

“That’s the kind of guy I wish I could marry,” she said she told herself.

God would confirm that he was the type of man she needed to marry, and would, when she went to Him in prayer trying to figure out how to get out of a rough time in her life.

“The first thing God told me was that it was time to get out of that relationship,” she said. “The second thing that God told me was that it was time to be celibate. The third thing God told me was that Devon was my husband.”

She ran with that, and even told others he was her future husband way before the two started hanging out and before she actually knew him well.

“I started telling friends and family that Devon was my husband and they were like, oh really? Does he know that?”

As for Franklin, he initially didn’t want to cross the line of an executive messing with the talent on one of his projects. On top of that, he felt Good was way out of his league. However, she was set on what God told her, so at the premiere of Jumping the Broom, she gave him the eye.

“At the Jumping the Broom premiere, nine months after the movie was done, we started talking and it felt like, wait, I think Meagan is interested in me,” he said.

“Meanwhile, I told all my girlfriends, I was like, you’re going to meet my husband tonight,” she responded. “So we’re following him around the party like teenage schoolgirls. We went out two weeks later and literally, from the time of going out, it was ten months later we were engaged and two months later we were married.”

Before they got to that point though, they were, of course, celibate, which they admit wasn’t easy. However, they felt it was necessary to delay gratification to really get what they wanted and where they wanted to be together.

“We had to know our triggers. That means some nights we couldn’t Netflix and chill. We couldn’t do it!” he said. “We had sleepovers, but again, you had to know your boundaries.”

“Some days I’d be weak, she’d be strong, some days she’d be weak, I’d be strong,” he added. “So it was both of us wanting the same thing, but being okay to let moment by moment dictate what we did in those moments.”