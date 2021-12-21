Actress Meagan Good and her husband, producer DeVon Franklin, are divorcing after almost a decade of marriage.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Good, 40, and Franklin, 43, told PEOPLE in a joint statement.

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” they added. “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

Good and Franklin met on the set of the 2011 hit film Jumping the Broom. After getting engaged in May 2012, the two wed shortly after in June.

This year, the couple posted loving tributes to each other in honor of reaching their 9th anniversary.

Good, a star on Amazon Prime Video’s new series Harlem, posted a 4-minute long Instagram Reel with photos of the couple throughout their time together. Her caption read, “To the love of my life, my husband, purpose partner, happy anniversary!!” the Harlem star wrote. “This makes #9 and eternity you go! You are the best decision I’ve ever made (besides loving Jesus lol). I love you with everything inside me. In this life and in the next.”

In addition to being a producer, Franklin is also a preacher and author of the book Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations. In his post for their 9th anniversary, he partially wrote to Good: “I love you my love. Happy Anniversary #9.”

The couple recounted their courtship and reflected on their romance in their jointly authored and released 2015 book, The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love, in which they discussed waiting for marriage to have sex and building their successful relationship.

