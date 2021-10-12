MadameNoire Featured Video

Meagan Good has her fans gushing over her versatile and stunning beauty.

On the actress’ Instagram, Good recently posted two videos showing off her latest cut and color — a honey blonde asymmetrical bob that falls to her jawline, accentuating the industry vet’s beautiful facial structure. Along with the new hairdo, she also rocks some shimmering pinkish-copper eyeshadow, a muted, dark-toned nude lipstick and a lacey white gown with a sweetheart neck, showing off more of her flawless skin in both clips.

While the actress didn’t share any special occasion that may have prompted her look — particularly the dress — it was giving bridal vibes. Maybe it was for a new role?

With over three decades of experience in the industry — earning her first acting credit back in 1991, when she was around 10 years old — Good has become as well known for her ability to slay any hairstyle and her beauty as much as she’s recognized as an actress. From press and curls to bobs, bangs to braids, pixie cuts to weaves and more, the star’s career has paved the way when it comes to highlighting the range a Black woman’s beauty can have — especially in Hollywood.

Good has opened up in the past about different beauty-related struggles she’s endured. After concern swirled that the actress’ complexion had changed and that she was possibly bleaching her skin, Good addressed the speculation on more than one occasion. In an emotional interview she did in December 2020, the actress reiterated that she’d been using products suggested to her by an unlicensed aesthetician she’d been seeing at one point to tackle some skin concerns.

“A few months later, I am like five shades lighter than I actually am,” Good recalled in the interview. “It was a really traumatic experience because I really trusted the person and I kept asking her through the process, is this what’s supposed to happen? And she’s like, ‘Oh it’ll lift. It will come back.'”

“I think that was probably the most shame I had felt in a long time,” she’d added about the whole experience.

When it comes to her hair, the star spoke out just last month on the lack of accountability in Hollywood regarding sets having stylists who know how to take care of and style Black hair. If you didn’t know, The Intruder actress also has a line of headwraps for women like her, who often can’t be bothered to fuss over their hair all the time.

In an interview with New Beauty, Good shared that the way she thinks about beauty has evolved over the years. After turning 40 this year, the actress said that she’s looking forward to embracing motherhood soon and is focused on having optimal overall health as she and her husband DeVon Franklin make steps towards expanding their family.

“You suddenly become more aware of your health and wellness — now, it’s all I think about. I need my body to take me where I want it to go, but I’m in a really peaceful place right now: spiritually, emotionally, physically,” Good said. “It’s just a really wonderful time in life.”

“I really started shifting my thinking when I was turning 35,” she added. “That’s when I was like, ‘I have a choice about which way I want this to go.'”

The actress shared how she maintains her beauty, noting the difference using micellar water has had in keeping her face blemish-free. Using olive oil is her new favorite beauty trick for keeping her body smooth and soft.

