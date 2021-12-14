Since Wendy Williams’ hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show, there have been a slew of guest hosts filling in but Sherri Shepherd has been a fan favorite. She was scheduled to return this week but ended up being hospitalized due to having appendicitis.

“Due to appendicitis, Sherri Shepherd underwent an emergency surgery yesterday,” Shepherd’s spokesperson told PEOPLE. “The procedure was successful and Ms. Shepherd is doing fine and resting. She is absolutely devastated that she will not be able to guest host The Wendy Williams Show today, but she is following doctors orders and expected to make a full recovery. Thank you all for understanding and respecting her privacy.”

Appendicitis happens when the appendix, a small pouch that projects from your colon, is inflamed and causes lower abdominal pain.

Shepherd, who has brought in some of the highest ratings, shared a video on her Instagram page of her from her hospital bed at New York City’s Bellevue Hospital giving an update on her health. Shepherd shared that her stomach pain was so severe that doctors had to do an emergency surgery.

While Shepherd returned and hosted the Dec. 14 episode and had a chat with Da Brat, Wendy Williams doesn’t have a return date yet unfortunately. The hope is that she will be back in February 2022 but that isn’t set in stone. An insider told Page Six that The Wendy Williams Show hasn’t been renewed beyond this season, putting the show’s future in limbo. There have also been unconfirmed reports that Williams is over being a talk show host.

Williams has been battling complications of Graves’ disease and also had to recover from a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Besides Shepherd, other guest hosts include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Kym Whitley and Finesse Williams, Bill Bellamy, Michael Rappaport and Jerry Springer.