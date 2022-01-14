MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B told jurors during an emotional testimony in a Georgia federal courtroom on Thursday morning that she was left feeling “extremely suicidal” due to alleged lies spewed about her by YouTuber and gossip vlogger “Tasha K.” The rapper’s testimony added to her defamation lawsuit against the online personality, born Latasha Kebe.

The case stems from videos Kebe posted in 2018 and 2019, wherein she made numerous claims about Cardi, including the rapper had been a prostitute, contracted multiple STIs, “f–ked herself with beer bottles on f—king stripper stages,” and that her daughter Kulture may have been born with “intellectual disabilities” due to Cardi’s alleged drug use during her pregnancy.

Cardi filed her lawsuit against the YouTuber in early 2019.

The rapper was pushed to tears as she discussed the emotional toll Kebe’s allegations have taken on her. In addition to saying she became suicidal at one point, the rapper said, “I felt defeated and depressed, and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband.”

Reminding jurors that the drama with Kebe happened around the time she and Offset welcomed Kulture, their first child, Cardi told the jurors she felt like, “I didn’t deserve my kid.”

Cardi testified, “I felt like only a demon could do that sh*t” when asked about her feelings towards Kebe after seeing the YouTuber’s posts about her. The rapper later apologized for her language to those in the courtroom on Jan. 13, according to TMZ.

In July, a judge dismissed a $3 million countersuit Kebe served Cardi in 2019, for allegedly assaulting and threatening her. As MADAMENOIRE detailed in past coverage, it was a major legal victory for the “Up” rapper within her ongoing legal battle with the controversial YouTuber. Read more about that below.

