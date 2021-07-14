MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B has officially won her ongoing legal battle against a popular YouTube blogger. A judge tossed out a countersuit that the rapper was slammed with in 2019, by blogger and YouTube personality Latasha K.

According to TMZ, the court ruled in favor of the “WAP” rapper after Latasha failed to provide solid evidence of the “emotional distress” she claims to have endured from the Grammy-award-winning artist.

The unWinewithTashaK YouTube host countersued Cardi at the time for assault and alleged threats. Cardi’s vitriol for the opinionated personality sparked after she took to her YouTube series to talk trash about the rapper, implying that she had herpes and HIV. The content creator even spread nasty rumors about the rapper’s firstborn child Kulture at one point.

Tasha K claimed in one segment that Kulture could be born with “intellectual disabilities” because of the star’s alleged drug use during her pregnancy. That’s when the “Bodak Yellow” artist called out the YouTuber threatening to sue for defamation.

“I’m gonna sue you for defamation of character because I let that b***h play and talk sh*t about me, but when you talk sh*t about my daughter …” Cardi warned on Instagram live at the time. “B***h you a whole f**king weirdo. A b**h that’s 40 years old and pregnant too, and then all you can do is talk s**t about me, ho. F**k outta here.”

Shortly after the decision had been ruled by the court, Tasha K took to Twitter to react to the news. The blogger will face a hearing with Cardi soon to determine whether she will have to pay for the former Love & Hip Hop star’s legal expenses or any other additional damages.

“Last text, until tommorrow. I ain’t gotta pay no dayummm 3 mill! For the pre school adult students in the back,” she tweeted. “I only lost my case! We going to court in front of a jury to see if I gotta pay her lil $75k plus. We will talk again in September! hold off on dragging me.”

TMZ noted that even though the countersuit has been thrown out, Cardi still plans on taking her defamation suit against Latasha to trial.

