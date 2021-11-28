MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B is gearing up to take her defamation lawsuit to court against infamous Youtube vlogger Latasha “Tasha K” Kebe.

The Grammy-award-winner rapper has been embroiled in a heated lawsuit against The unWinewithTashaK YouTube host since she alleged the rapper of having herpes and HIV on her show. Tasha K also claimed in one segment that Kulture could be born with “intellectual disabilities” because of the star’s alleged drug use during her pregnancy.

Back in July, a judge tossed out a $3 million countersuit that the controversial personality slammed Cardi with in 2019 for allegedly assaulting and threatening her. The move awarded the “Up” rapstress a major legal victory after the court ruled in favor of the “WAP” rapper citing that Tasha K failed to provide solid evidence of the harassment she endured.

According to a court order issued on Nov. 23, “Judge William M. Ray II directed the Center for Women’s Pelvic Health at UCLA to produce “any and all medical records within your possession related solely to the testing for Herpes and HPV for Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar,” Billboard reported.

The Bronx native’s negative health records will serve as evidence against Tasha K’s baffling STD accusations, which according to the report, must be proven to win a defamation lawsuit. Monday’s order was issued by Tasha K’s legal team, but an attorney for Cardi told Billboard in a statement that the same test results were voluntarily disclosed earlier in the case.

“The medical records concerning the HPV and herpes tests were previously produced subject to a protective order and in support of my client’s claims,” said Lisa F. Moore of Moore Pequignot LLC.

Cardi B and Tasha K were scheduled to appear in court on November 9, but the rapper pushed back the court due to an unspecified family emergency. The trial is now set for January 5, 2022. Tasha K told fans back in July that she could be forced to pay the rapper “$75 K plus” if she loses the case.

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty On Criminal Charges In Connection With Strip Club Brawl in 2018