Before dating rumors sparked about Yung Miami and Diddy, he and Joie Chavis seemed to be getting quite close before that. Chavis and Diddy were even caught kissing in Capri in September. After getting annoyed with someone in the comments of The Shade Room, she clarified what really happened between her and Diddy.

When she opened up about it, she said they were friends and ended up locking lips while working on a project in Italy, which MADAMeNOIRE had previously reported. She also clarified that Yung Miami knew she would be in Italy working with him.

Since y’all so damn nosy, here it is! Me and him are friends and have been! I was working on un unreleased project for him and that’s why I was in Italy! In the midst of me being there we kissed, that’s it. Didn’t go further than that! I had my own damn room and he has always been respectful to me as a friend. The kiss shouldn’t have happened, but it did, and there’s nothing I can do about it. She [Miami] knew about the project because I told her prior, in Houston!” I didn’t and still dont know anyone else’s business on how people deal with each other but being that we always exchange on socials, I thought I should let her know.

Chavis said she didn’t want to talk about it publicly but now that she has she wants to be left alone.

I hate that I’m even responding right now cause usually I pay it, BOOTS! Not this year and moving forward! I’m gonna stand up for myself regardless of how y’all see it, or what y’all believe. I’m tired of it. I don’t bother NO ONE, I make my money and take care of my kids! That’s my only focus! Now find someone else to bully and dead this damn love circle y’all think is going on! Cause it ain’t that, wasn’t that, and will never be that!! Now leave me alone lol.”

Diddy and Yung Miami seem to be going strong now by the looks of their pictures together on New Year’s Eve, MADAMENOIRE also reported.