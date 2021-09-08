MadameNoire Featured Video

The trailer for Janet. is finally here.

Shared on the megawatt vocalist’s social media just over a day ago, in the trailer Jackson simply states, “This my my story, told by me — not through someone else’s eyes.”

“This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.”

The documentary is set to air as a two-night event in two-hour segments, making the documentary four hours in total. It will run simultaneously on both Lifetime and A&E, the two networks that made the project possible in collaboration with Jackson.

Both networks previously shared that “no subject” was “off limits” for the five-time Grammy winner while filming, reports New York Daily News.

In May 2020, MADAMENOIRE shared that the documentary will detail Jackson’s life story, from her days as a child star to the success of her music, the controversy surrounding her 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, her relationships (familial, romantic, professional), and more.

Jackson serves as an executive producer on the upcoming documentary and the project is directed by Ben Hirsh. According to CNN, Janet. will “contain never-before-seen footage and feature home videos from the legendary artist.”

The celebs who share their first-hand accounts around Jackson’s story include Missy Elliot, Mariah Carey and Paula Abdul.

In tandem with the upcoming 40th anniversary of the release of her 1982 self-titled debut album, Janet. the documentary will hit TV screens early next year, in January 2022.

See the trailer down below.