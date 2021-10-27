MadameNoire Featured Video

Nene Leakes recently suffered a terrible loss when her husband, Gregg Leakes, died of colon cancer. During the times of the funeral and repast, Leakes seemed to be surrounded by her Housewives family by the looks of social media. In a recent interview on Atlanta’s V103, she said that her former bestie Cynthia Bailey wasn’t that present after his death.

“[Cynthia] didn’t even come to the repast,” she said. “She did come like a week later after everything was done. She came by my lounge. It’s really hard to explain ‘Housewives.’ It’s almost like a dysfunctional family. But they all reached out and sent flowers or something.”

Regarding the flowers she was sent after her husband’s death, Leakes also expressed being puzzled over why such such wealthy women would all pitch in for only one bouquet of flowers.

“Actually I was surprised because the first set of flowers I got was a bouquet from like all the Housewives, like they went in together,” NeNe shared. “I’m like, ‘Why do y’all need to go in together and buy some damn flowers? If all y’all work … you can spend your own $200. That’s the way I’ve always been.”

Bailey told Page Six recently that she enjoyed their one-on-one time together at Leakes’ The Linnethia Lounge.

“I’m really glad, honestly looking back, that I didn’t make it to the actual celebration because I think if I had, I never would have had the moment that I got to have with her just hanging out with her at her lounge,” Bailey said.

Gregg Leakes passed away on Sept. 1. He was 66-years-old.