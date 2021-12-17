MadameNoire Featured Video

Recently radio personality Miss Jones said Swizz Beatz, whose been married to Alicia Keys for 11 years, was having an affair with La La Anthony. She claimed that she had been holding back that information for a year.

“Someone that claims to be working in Swizz’s camp reached out to me… via DM, saying ‘I work for Swizz and I need you to know that him and La La have been having an affair,” Jones said on Miss Jones In The Morning. “They are madly in love with each other but he has already told La La and he continues to tell her ‘calm down, I’m not leaving my wife’.”

Jones added: “If you don’t believe me, go on his page on IG. He always starts leaving comments in the morning and she be the first one to respond. But, she don’t just leave one response, she keeps it going and going, to the point where he says you gotta chill because it’s starting to look obvious to my wife.’”

When this began to circulate on social media, Swizzy promptly entered the chat and brushed these rumors off. In the comments of a post by The Neighborhood Talk, he told them to “knock it TF off” with the cheating rumors. He then shared a track from Keys’ news album titled “La La” and that is the only La La he is thinking of.

“This is the only LALA I’m rocking 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ Now go get the KEYS ALBUM it’s avail everywhere and its a classic,” he captioned.

After filing for divorce from Carmelo Anthony back in June, La La Anthony said she isn’t even worried about a relationship.

“I am just really about self-love and taking care of myself,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Obviously, my son, Kiyan, is 14, in high school, he is my priority, but I’m really just about tapping into me and what do I like to do and what do I enjoy. It has always been about everyone else but me, and this year I kind of want to make it a little bit about me.”

Anthony and Keys didn’t respond to Miss Jones’ claims.