Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are crazy in love but it definitely wasn’t love at first sight. They had first met when they were teenagers and later crossed paths after they entered the music industry. When the “Fallin’” singer laid eyes on the Ruff Ryders rep again, she was turned off. Keys said he gave her the “ick,” which she described as “when romantically someone gets you to a point where you are turned off beyond belief.”

“I wasn’t with it. He just wasn’t my vibe,” she told Complex. “Like, he’s pretty loud. He’s pretty over the top. He loves a lot of attention. Everywhere is like a bunch of people, the brightest colors, the biggest chains, the biggest cars. The whole thing. I can write music in 10 minutes, the show-off s***. I was just like ‘Eeeeeeewwww.’ ”

Even though she thought Swizz, born Kasseem Dean, “wasn’t even her vibe,” years later she realized she was wrong.

“I think a lot of times we are judging people on who we think they are,” she continued. “You know people from what they share or from what gets covered by what they share.”

They tied the knot in 2010 and now have two children, Egypt and Genesis. She was grossed out when they first met but now she is sure Swizz is her soulmate.

“Soulmates. Deeper [than] soulmates. Twin flames. An existential earthquake. My soul’s mirror,” Keys wrote in an Instagram post for their 11th wedding anniversary.

Two children and 11 years later, The Grammy-winning songstress said he makes her feel like her “most powerful self.”

“He’s always encouraging what it is that I’m envisioning,” she told E! News’ Daily Pop. I love that there’s a support there. He always says we’re both of our own bosses, we’re our own individuals, and I think that’s really powerful to know.”

Watch her below.