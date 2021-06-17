MadameNoire Featured Video

Host turned actress and media personality La La Anthony has filed for divorce from her husband Carmelo Anthony.

According to TMZ, the couple have decided to end their marriage after a separation, a reunion and even the rumors that Carmelo has not only been unfaithful but even that he may have fathered other children.

According to TMZ, the two are splitting amicably as La La filed divorce papers today in New York after 11 years of marriage.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ, they’ve been separated for some time but have remained friends after being together for the past 16 years.

Both parties are hoping that their official separation will be private and smooth for the sake of their 14-year-old son Kiyan.

The two separated in 2017 for the first time publicly, once again after rumors that he was cheating. But in 2018, the two seemed to be working on their union again.

The following year, La La called their relationship strained. In 2020, the family quarantined together so it seemed that perhaps there was still hope for the couple. But apparently, that was not the case.