Swizz Beatz is the latest celebrity to sit down for TV One’s Uncensored and give an unfiltered look into his life. While reflecting on his legendary career as a hip-hop producer and his personal life, he spoke about how he first met his wife Alicia Keys and how they and his ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere learned to peacefully co-parent.

He pointed out how he and Keys relationship was viewed as scandalous in the beginning because Tifrere accused them of having an affair while she was still married to him. Back in 2009, Tifrere released an open letter to Keys saying that she “contributed to the ending of my marriage” and that she “assisted in destroying a family.“ Swizzy said during that time it bothered him that there was a “hell of a celebration” over his pain. He mentioned that the drama was highlighted in the media but years later when Keys and Tifrere wrote their book on co-parenting titled Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family, there was no uproar.

“Everybody wanna throw a party when they are thinking they want to kill each other and we wanna be all negative and violent. We have kids involved. We had to take the time out and go back to that word communicate,” he said about how the three of them resolved their issues. “Everybody has their right to react. Everybody has the right to their emotions and everybody has to right to figure out how to move forward as adults and as parents.”

The Bronx, New York native also addressed being called a sellout over he and Timbaland’s Verzuz deal with Apple, his last conversation with the late DMX and more. TV One’s Uncensored airs on September 26, 2021 at 10:00 p.m EST.

Watch the clip where talks about co-parenting below.