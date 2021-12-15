MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams’ son has confronted his mother about her ways that are negatively affecting their relationship. Kevin Hunter Jr. gave his mother an ultimatum and told her that if she didn’t change her ways then he wasn’t going to have a relationship with her.

“Wendy’s relationship with Kevin Jr has been strained,” a source told The Sun. “He gave her an ultimatum. He told her he won’t be in her life unless she fixes herself. Her son has been doling out the tough love, telling Wendy, ‘Get yourself help, mom.’”

Insiders say Williams has relapsed and has been drinking alcohol daily and was even drinking while she was filming The Wendy Williams Show last season.

“Wendy drinks every day and the only time she was sober was when she was at the sober house,” they said.

Williams allegedly would show up to the show smelling like alcohol but no one working there says anything.

“Everyone is an enabler because they don’t want to lose their job,” the insider added. “They see it, they know it, they smelled the liquor.”

Hunter Jr. and Williams look like they are still on good terms in photos published by the Daily Mail of them walking together in New York City.

Williams remains on hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show as she takes care of her health issues. She has a tentative return for February. Through the end of the year and the start of 2022 guest hosts will continue to keep the show going. Guest hosts include Sherri Shepherd, Whitney Cummings, Michael Rappaport, Bill Bellamy, Bevy Smith, Jerry Springer, Leah Remini, Fat Joe and Remy Ma and Michael Yo.

The Wendy Williams Show, which is in its 13th season, hasn’t been renewed yet for another season.

Despite the reports that Williams is showing signs of dementia, she said she was doing “fabulous” last month.