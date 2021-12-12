MadameNoire Featured Video

Real hot girl sh*t!

Megan Thee Stallion is officially a college graduate! On Dec. 11, the Grammy-award-winning artist live-streamed her prestigious graduation ceremony from Texas Southern University for her 34 million fans on social media to see. The star now has her bachelor’s in health administration– a goal that has been near and dear to her heart long before achieving hip-hop stardom.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” Megan told PEOPLE in 2020. The Houston native’s mother died in March 2019 following a tough battle with brain cancer. Megan’s grandmother passed away not long after.

“I want my big mama to be proud,” she added. “She saw me going to school before she passed. My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

We bet they’re smiling down at her in heaven.

A few other close friends and loved ones of Meg’s gathered together to celebrate the joyous occasion after her big graduation including her boyfriend and rapper, Pardison Fontaine. The “Backin’ It Up” rhymer surprised his lovely lady with a few special gifts to celebrate her new degree. In one video captured by The Shade Room, Meg can be seen pulling out a glistening Chanel pendant from a gift box, while another clip captures the 26-year-old smiling ear to ear after unwrapping a custom Texas Southern University varsity jacket with her name embroidered on the front. Talk about relationship goals!

This isn’t the first time that Pardi has spoiled his sweetie either. Back in October, the rapper, who pens as a ghost-writer for some big named celebs in the music industry, surprised Meg with an iced-out Luxe VVS chain for their one-year anniversary.

On social media, Megan, who also raps under the moniker Tina Snow, shared a few more special moments from her graduation ceremony thanking all her fans for the “love.”

Megan previously told PEOPLE that she hoped to open up her own assisted-living facility one day.