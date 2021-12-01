MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion has announced that her upcoming show in Houston, Texas, her hometown, has now been canceled.

The rapper, who’s often referred to as the “Houston Hottie,” says her city needs more time to heal following the tragic crowd-surging events that happened during the first night of Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in early November. Ten people have died as a result of the tragedy, as of now, and many were injured.

“Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec. 3,” Megan said in a statement published by the Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29.

“Houston is still healing and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time,” she added.

The location, 713 Music Hall, is one of Houston’s newest live music venues. It’s located inside POST Houston, formerly the site of the city’s Barbara Jordan Post Office.

Megan will be graduating from the city’s Texas Southern University with an undergraduate degree in health administration later this month.

In November, the Houston Hottie was also nominated for another Grammy, took home three awards at the American Music Awards, and was named Glamour’s 2021 Woman of the Year. Last month, MADAMENOIRE reported that Megan’s recent collaboration with Popeyes included “a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness,” a nonprofit geared towards delivering hope and impacting change in the city.

