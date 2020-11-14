Madamenoire Featured Video

Ciara and Russell Wilson aren’t only lovebirds but great business partners. Besides having their own foundation and coming together to open a charter school, they have collaborated for another venture just in time for the holidays.

On November 17, they will be releasing their own pair of fragrances, titled the R&C Fragrance Duo. The couple told WWD that they worked on their new scents “in the thick” of the quarantine. They said the wanted their aroma to be potent.

“I like scents to be distinctive,” the “Level Up” singer said. “I want it to be memorable. I always think about the feeling that I get when I smell someone that smells so fresh…You remember that scent. It leaves a mark on you.”

Wilson added that he wanted the sexiness of his fragrance to be represented in the smell and shape of the bottles the duo is packaged in.

“That aspiration is represented in the physical shape of the perfumes, which wrap around each other like puzzle pieces and link via magnet to create a larger, unified structure,” the Seattle Seahawks player said. “For me, I really wanted to put out something sexy. When you walk in the room, I think you want the man to bring a presence without overdoing it. That’s kind of something I’ve always wanted to feel.”

Wilson added that the cologne and perfume are just as pungent separately as they are combined.

“We wanted our scents to be able to be very strong individually but also be stronger together,” Wilson continued.

The parents of three said they had fun while working on the scents. Wilson said that they “had several date nights all around fragrance.”

“This was something, I can say, made us smile. It gave us something to laugh about,” Ciara said.

Once social media got word that the power couple would be releasing the R&C Fragrance Duo, their tweets were gushing with excitement. Some of CiCi’s followers were calling for a commercial.

“I’m ready to purchase.. Also give us promo Ciara and Russell.. We want sexy ass promo pics and a commercial, thanks!!,” one of Ciara’s followers tweeted.

“Now this fragrance bottle is so sexy! Need super sexy commercial,” someone else tweeted.

