Russell Wilson and Ciara have been married for five years, and in celebration of their union and the time they’ve put in with one another, the two ventured to Italy.

On Instagram, Ciara shared that Russell announced the trip by simply telling her, “Pack your bags… we’re going to Italy.”

The two have been documenting their excursion on their Instagram pages with paparazzi along for the ride and filling in some of the gaps.

In some of those professional photos, we watched as the two walked through Venice taking in all of the sights, eating at some of the best restaurants, including Philippe Chow, Harry’s Bar and Al Corvo. The husband and wife also hopped on a Gondola and floated under the Rialto Bridge.

You can check out some of the images below.

Wilson also penned a sweet and heartfelt note to Ciara via Instagram.

“5 years of Love as husband & wife, mom & dad, best friends, business partners and more. You leave me speechless. There are no words that could ever describe my love for you. Only Heaven knows. 5 years & Forever to go! Andiamo! ❤️🇮🇹 @Ciara”

On her page, Ciara wrote:

“5 Years & Forever To Go. There’s no place I’d rather be. Cherishing every step of the way. #HappyAnniversary My Love @DangeRussWilson. You Are My Everything! Ti Amo Tanto Mi Amore. ❤️🇮🇹”

The Wilsons have left the country for their anniversary before. For their third year of marriage, the two went to Fiji. Around that time, Wilson spoke on the secret to he and Ciara’s wedded bliss. He told Entertainment Tonight:

“I think the most important thing is, first of all, just loving one another, you know? For love, you’ll do anything and you take care of one another. And also communication. There’s always a lot of highs, and there are lows, and everything else, but communication is everything,” he added. “And I think when you’re able to do that and take care of your kids, it’s a lot of fun.”

Congratulations to these two on making it this far. Madamenoire wishes them many more years of happiness to together.