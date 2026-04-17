“I’m Not Coming Back” — Pregnant Houston Woman Found Dead After Ominous Text, Father Of Unborn Child Accused And On The Run

Source: Courtesy of Allen Family / Houston Police Department / Courtesy of Allen Family / Houston Police Department

Ashanti Allen, a pregnant Houston mother who went missing earlier this month, has been reportedly found deceased near a bayou at Chimney Rock Park, close to West Belfort in Houston, authorities said, according to reports from KHOU 11 and Click2Houston.

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The body of Ashanti Allen was found by Texas EquuSearch.

The 23-year-old, who was reportedly eight months pregnant with her first child, was discovered on the morning of April 16 by Tim Miller of the nonprofit search and recovery group Texas EquuSearch, KHOU II noted. Investigators and crime scene units had been combing the area as part of an ongoing search.

“Although Identification is pending, it is thought to be missing pregnant woman, Ashanti and her unborn child, Jackson,” the group noted in a Facebook post on Thursday.

A 24-year-old man has been identified as a suspect in connection to her death, police said.

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Allen’s mother, Trisa Gaines Colbert, told Click2Houston in an interview published April 14, that she last saw her daughter on Wednesday, April 8, after Allen took her to a medical appointment and returned to their shared apartment complex on Main Street near NRG Stadium.

Concern grew two days later when Colbert received a troubling text message from her daughter.

“‘I am leaving, I’m not coming back,’” Gaines told the outlet of what the message read. “That was suspicious to me, so when I saw that, I instantly went up to her apartment, knocked, and no one was there,” Colbert said. “I looked in the garage, and the vehicle was also missing.”