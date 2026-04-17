Pregnant Woman Ashanti Found Dead, Ex On The Run
“I’m Not Coming Back” — Pregnant Houston Woman Found Dead After Ominous Text, Father Of Unborn Child Accused And On The Run
Ashanti Allen, a pregnant Houston mother who went missing earlier this month, has been reportedly found deceased near a bayou at Chimney Rock Park, close to West Belfort in Houston, authorities said, according to reports from KHOU 11 and Click2Houston.
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The body of Ashanti Allen was found by Texas EquuSearch.
The 23-year-old, who was reportedly eight months pregnant with her first child, was discovered on the morning of April 16 by Tim Miller of the nonprofit search and recovery group Texas EquuSearch, KHOU II noted. Investigators and crime scene units had been combing the area as part of an ongoing search.
“Although Identification is pending, it is thought to be missing pregnant woman, Ashanti and her unborn child, Jackson,” the group noted in a Facebook post on Thursday.
A 24-year-old man has been identified as a suspect in connection to her death, police said.
Allen’s mother, Trisa Gaines Colbert, told Click2Houston in an interview published April 14, that she last saw her daughter on Wednesday, April 8, after Allen took her to a medical appointment and returned to their shared apartment complex on Main Street near NRG Stadium.
Concern grew two days later when Colbert received a troubling text message from her daughter.
“‘I am leaving, I’m not coming back,’” Gaines told the outlet of what the message read. “That was suspicious to me, so when I saw that, I instantly went up to her apartment, knocked, and no one was there,” Colbert said. “I looked in the garage, and the vehicle was also missing.”
Her family is shocked by the news.
With Allen’s death now confirmed, her family is grappling with shock and grief.
Her father, Edward Allen, told KHOU 11 he was at work when he learned the news.
“Hearing this bad news of my daughter, I cried but my body is now just numb. I don’t know what to think anymore. How can you let people do what they do and walk free amongst us.”
The family had been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Allen’s baby boy, who was due in May. Her sudden disappearance, they said, was completely out of character.
“Being pregnant at 8 months with my first grandson, I can’t even tell you how I feel. My body is numb. I don’t think I can process the fact that my daughter is gone,” her father added sadly.
Allen was last seen Thursday driving her mother’s vehicle, which has since been recovered. After receiving the alarming message, Colbert said she went to the apartment but initially found no one home. When she later gained entry, Allen’s personal belongings, along with items for the baby, were still inside. Surveillance footage from the complex reportedly shows Allen leaving with another individual prior to her disappearance, according to Click2Houston.
Court records indicate Allen had been involved in a family violence case months earlier with a man she had been dating, something her family says they only recently discovered.
“There have been several disputes that I was not aware of because she didn’t tell us. Her mom didn’t know. We got to this point and a lot of things come out about the past,” her father said, adding that she was a quiet, kind young woman who was preparing for the next chapter of her life.
“I was about to go buy a car seat and stroller. Normal girl, pretty girl, working and trying to live life.”
Police have identified Kevin Faux, 24, as a suspect in connection to Ashanti Allen’s death in Houston.
Police have identified 24-year-old Kevin Faux as a suspect. He has been charged with murder and remains at large, according to Click2Houston. Investigators say he is the father of Allen’s unborn child, and authorities have released a booking photo from September 2025.
According to court documents, Faux was arrested in September 2025 on a charge of assault against a family member, with Allen listed as the victim. He was later sentenced to 143 days in jail on Feb. 19, 2026.
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