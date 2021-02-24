MadameNoire Featured Video

Shared via her Instagram Stories, Ciara hilariously posted clips of her husband Russell Wilson being completely over the singer’s late-night breastfeeding sessions with their newest child, Win Wilson. As the NFL quarterback sees it, it’s time for the couple to go back to spending their nights alone.

In the clip, the duo is sat casually on the couch when Ciara asks her husband to repeat for the camera how he feels about her breastfeeding. With a playful humor amongst the two, Russell had no problem telling Ciara she’s been a little “selfish” with where she’s been focusing all her time and attention these days.

“I said it’s time,” Russell told the singer about her breastfeeding. “Time to give it up. I mean — he’s old enough, his nutrition’s good, it’s time. You’re being selfish now at this point,” he told his wife with a smile and a laugh. Speaking on what he wants to get back to, he added, “No more late nights — you and I, just you and I — let me feed.”

Despite Win being 7 months now, it’s clear Russell is still feeling a little daddy jealousy. Even though it’s more common in first-time parents, the couple already shares their 3-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, and are both parents Future Zahir Wilburn, Ciara’s 6-year-old son with rapper Future.

Regardless of Russell’s jokes, the couple looks happy. Since getting married back in 2016, not only has their relationship been a fan favorite, but it’s constantly been referred to as something worth praying for. Recently, the duo even made a move to capitalize on their love, with the announcement of their upcoming fragrances, the R&C Fragrance Duo. With lots of laughs and success floating around the two, there’s no wonder Russell is pushing for a little more alone time with his “heaven-sent” wife.