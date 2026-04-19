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Coachella 2026: A Gallery Of Bohemian Baddies & Desert Darlings

A Gallery Of Bohemian Baddies & Desert Darlings Who Slayed At Coachella 2026

Here's a compilation of dazzling divas who stunned at this year's Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Published on April 19, 2026
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2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

SLAYCHELLA SZN!

This year’s star-studded Coachella Music Festival brought together another vibey variety of tastemakers, movemakers, and hitmakers for seemingly endless fundays and slays in the heart of the Indio, California desert.

In the buzziest moment so far, Justin Bieber (who reportedly earned a record-setting $10 million to perform) ran through some of his biggest hits for a massive sea of Beliebers who vibed with the Pop star until 4 am.

At one point during the free-spirited set, Bieber sat at a desk with a laptop and played his classic memes and random songs by himself and other artists like Chris Brown in unpredictable moments that, naturally, sent social media into a frenzy.

Shenanigans aside, Biebs had the crowd singing their hearts out, especially when he brought out Tems and Wizkid to perform their smash hit ‘Essence.’

Other standout performances included Giveon’s sultry “Folded” duet with Kehlani and Lizzo joining Sexyy Red for some entertaining flute and toot foolery to the raunchy rapper’s track, “Rackies.”

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A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

And, of course, the bustling desert doubled as a runway for the famed festival’s style-slaying stunners headlined by Teyana Taylor who delivered platinum perfection in Schiaparelli SS24 shades paired with a House of Malakai Parallel Chin Cuff, a Hugo Kreit Pistol Ear Cuff set, and Hugo Kreit earrings.

What’s your favorite moment from Coachella 2026 (so far)? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of hot girlies, viral vixens, and more who slayed Coachella 2026 on the flip.

RELATED CONTENT: From Barbiecore To Bad B—ch Energy, These 6 Girlies Owned Coachella’s Hottest Celebrity Looks

RELATED CONTENT: SZA Claps Back At Wild Rumor She Was Paid $10M TO Cover For Justin Bieber At Coachella

Related Tags

Chris Brown coachella Coachella 2026 Fashion Giveon Justin Bieber Lizzo style
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