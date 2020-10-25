Russell Wilson Posts Loving Birthday Message To Ciara: ‘You Are Heaven Sent’

Today is Ciara’s 35th birthday and her husband Russell Wilson posted a loving message to her via social media. In his sweet post, he applauded his wife for her motherhood, musical talents and for being his “queen.”

My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better. You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love. Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet. You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world. However, despite all of that… the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear. We love how you wrap your arms around us. We love you forever. Daddy loves you.

Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016 and have two children, three-year-old Sienna and three-month-old Win. Ciara also has a six-year-old son, Future, whom Wilson has taken in as his own.

These lovebirds are no strangers to posting touching anecdotes to each other on social media. Every Mother’s Day or Father’s Day and other holidays they make sure to send heartwarming messages to each other. When the NFL season began, the “Level Up” sent some encouragement to her hubby for the start of the season.

“Season 9. So proud of you babe @DangeRussWilson! Hardest working man I know. Seeing your daily dedication and commitment to the game continually motivates and inspires me! Best 2 Ever do it! #3 The Best is Ahead! Let’s Go @Seahawks! Let’s Go!,” Ciara captioned a photo of Wilson in his uniform.

See Wilson’s post below.