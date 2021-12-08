MadameNoire Featured Video

Rumor has it that Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs might be romantically linked after the two were spotted together in Los Angeles, over the weekend.

Jones, a former Love & Hip-Hop star, joined Diggs as his date to a holiday party privately hosted by Hollywood producer Jennifer Klein over the weekend at her Brentwood residence, according to Just Jared.

The outlet detailed the eyewitness claimed Jones and Diggs “danced the night away” with each other. Photos captured of the possible couple as they left the party showed them walking out together and The Best Man actor with a big ole grin on his face.

Jones’ love life has been anything but private in the past — considering a big part of her storyline on L&HH was her relationship with Omarion and later with his former B2K bandmate Fizz. That said, it’s no surprise that paparazzi snapped the Hollywood socialite out and about with Diggs over the weekend. Clearly, the woman knows how to snag some heavy hitters.

Jones was also romantically linked to Dr. Dre earlier this year. Read more on that down below.

