Since The Best Man Holiday was released in 2013, audiences have been wondering when we would get to see the third installment.

Finally, after some back and forth with the studios, salary negotiations, and scheduling conflicts, the news is finally here.

But as we reported earlier, through one of the films’ stars, Taye Diggs, the third installment of The Best Man will come in the form of a television series.

According to Shadow and Act, the series has been acquired by Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. They’ve ordered ten episodes of the limited dramedy titled “The Best Man: Final Chapters.”

Thankfully, and most importantly, the gang’s all back. Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau are all set to star in the series.

The series will be written and executive produced by Malcolm D. Lee, the director of the two films, and Dayna Lynne North.

Reportedly, the series will follow the lives of the crew as their “relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.”

Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said, “We’re excited to reunite this beloved cast for a limited series run of ‘The Best Man’ for Peacock. With a powerhouse duo like Malcolm and Dayna at the helm, fans will fall in love with our favorite group of friends all over again.”

North, who will write and produce said, “The Best Man films were a cultural touchstone during my college days — and they’ve remained influential pop culture references to this day,” said Dayna Lynn North, who is co-writing and EP-ing HBO Max’s Young Love. “I’ve grown up laughing with these characters, copying their dance moves, and grieving at their losses. I am overjoyed to be partnering with Malcolm D. Lee and this amazing cast to adapt this iconic franchise at Peacock.”