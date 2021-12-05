MadameNoire Featured Video

JT of The City Girls rang in her 29th birthday with a bang on Dec. 3 all thanks to her loving boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert.

The “XO Tour Llif3” hitmaker surprised the birthday girl with a fancy-schmancy 2022 McLaren 720S. JT took to Instagram to show off the new hybrid sports car to fans posing with her voluptuous assets facing towards the camera and with McLaren’s verticle side doors popped wide open.

“WTF! I love youuuuu! @liluzivert #720S” she captioned the photo.

JT’s new whip cost a pretty penny too. According to McLaren’s Charlotte retail flag store, the futuristic sports car comes with a hefty price tag starting at $368,160.

Here’s another video of JT circling around her brand new ride in amazement.

The fun didn’t stop there. Lil Uzi Vert cranked it up a notch and rented out the entire Nickelodeon Studios Park at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey for his sweetie and 20 of their friends to have fun for JT’s special day. A source close to Uzi revealed to TMZ that the 26-year-old rapper spent a whopping $50k to book out the park. JT captured the festivities in a separate post on her Instagram telling her boyfriend in the caption, “I love you, I appreciate you.”

Although it’s unclear as to when the pair first met, whispers of JT and Lil Uzi Vert’s romance began to emerge back in April after the “Act Up” rhymer gushed about Uzi showering her with lavish gifts as she served time in prison for credit card fraud.

“[Uzi] had a bag full of money. I had a little Chanel bag and he told me to take as much as you can,” she shared with Revolt’s Respectfully Justin at the time. “I could only fit thirty thousand [in the bag] and I was so mad.”

However, break-up rumors began to stir in August when fans discovered that the two lovebirds unfollowed each other on Instagram, but thankfully, JT and Uzi are still going strong. On Twitter, the City Girls rhymer gushed about Uzi following her birthday bash.

“I’m so in love I never thought I would be, I be pinching myself” the star tweeted. “My birthday was so perfect! Had dinner & my baby rented out an amusement park for me he knows the vibes,” the rap star added in a follow-up post.

Uzi definitely wins boyfriend of the year in our opinion.

