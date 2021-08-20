MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans are speculating a break-up after noticing that JT unfollowed Lil Uzi Vert on Instagram.

While the timeline is a bit unclear, Hot 97’s coverage detailed that the couple has been dating for around a year. As MADAMENOIRE reported back in April, the City Girl recalled Uzi visiting her at the halfway house she stayed in after serving time in prison for credit card fraud.

“[Uzi] had a bag full of money. I had a little Chanel bag and he told me to take as much as you can,” JT shared with the hosts of Revolt’s Respectfully Justin. “I could only fit thirty thousand [in the bag] and I was so mad.”

“He took me to Louis Vuitton and Taco Bell — we had to make it quick because I had to be back to the halfway house,” she further explained at that time.

RELATED CONTENT: “City Girls Say If A Man Is Really Into You, “It Ain’t No Problem” For Him To Provide For You Financially. Period.”

On August 1, the “Twerkulator” rapper posted a long and lovey-dovey post about Uzi in celebration of the “20 Min” rapper’s birthday.

She captioned it:

I always wanna be the one to make you smile & hype you! I truly found my lover & best friend some one I can disagree with & still come to bed every night! Thanks for keeping your word it’s only right I do the most for you & brag on you cause you that n–ga!!!! I love pissing you off! I’m forever drawn or whatever you say but I mean well!! Happy birthday papa @liluzivert xoxo😘 if it’s your birthday make some noiseeeeee🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂🎂.

We’ll keep you posted on whether either one of the rappers confirms the split.