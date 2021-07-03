MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Lil’ Uzi Vert is accused of becoming violent with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Byrd. According to TMZ, Lil Uzi Vert, who is currently dating JT of the City Girls, went to Dialog Cafe where Byrd and Saint JHN were having a business meeting and confronted JHN. After he allegedly threw a punch at JHN and missed, his gun fell out of his pants. TMZ reported that Byrd then approached him and he pointed his gun at her stomach and also struck her. It’s also reported that Byrd filed a police report against Uzi Vert.

Byrd’s manager told The Shade Room a different account. Brianna claimed that during Byrd’s business lunch with JHN and director Jeymes Samuel, Uzi Vert confronted Byrd, not JHN. She also claimed that Uzi Vert pointed his gun at Byrd’s chest and “repeatedly punched” her. Brianna claimed that the Philly rapper knew where to find Byrd because he has been stalking her.

“Uzi has been stalking Brittany since they broke up,” Brianna told The Shade Room. “Uzi is toxic and mentally and physically abusive. He has been for years.”

Brianna also claimed that JHN and Uzi Vert didn’t have an altercation and that Byrd was the only one that was assaulted.

No one involved in this dispute has come forward with any comments.

Back in May, Byrd accused Uzi Vert of being physically abusive after a heated exchange with JT after the Arena Homme + cover that she shared with Uzi was released. After the cover was leaked, Byrd tweeted “LMFAO” with a sock emoji. JT then replied, “All jokes aside for someone who left someone the obsession is real move on…be happy live your life.”

After JT then called Byrd homeless, Byrd uploaded a video alleging that she saw Uzi Vert assault JT.

“I saw you get three-pieced like a person in a Mayweather fight and asking for a hotel room and a safe environment and it just didn’t make me feel good to see that,” she said. “It made me feel sorry for the girl who thinks abuse is okay.”

No word on whether that exchange had anything to do with this altercation.