The internet is speculating about whether JT of the City Girls is pregnant by her boyfriend, rapper Lil’ Uzi Vert.

After a performance this weekend, one fan uploaded a video of JT on stage and said she spotted a small baby bump. Then in a photo that JT put on her Instagram story, fans pointed out that she had on a morning sickness relief wrist band.

These rumors come just one month after fans were wondering if JT and Lil’ Uzi Vert had broken up. They had not only unfollowed each other on Instagram but the “XO Tour Llif3” rapper had removed all of he and JT’s photos from his page. She had also deleted posts with them together, even his birthday post where they showed off the custom Cadillac Escalade she gifted him for his birthday. In the birthday post JT referred to Uzi Vert as “papa”:

“I always wanna be the one to make you smile & hype you! I truly found my lover & best friend some one I can disagree with & still come to bed every night!,” she captioned the now-deleted post. “Thanks for keeping your word it’s only right I do the most for you & brag on you cause you that n****!!!! I love pissing you off! I’m forever drawn or whatever you say but I mean well!! Happy birthday papa @liluzivert xoxo😘 if it’s your birthday make some noiseeeeee.”

They often profess their love for each other on social media. Lil’ Uzi Vert has gushed about her on Twitter calling her “the one” and saying how thankful he is that JT is now in his life.

“I love JT so much that I will do anything for her she is the best feeling I ever had in my life thank you thank you thank you,” he tweeted back in March.

Neither one of them have commented on these pregnancy rumors.