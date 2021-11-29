MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna recently bared all in her latest Savage X Fenty offering designed just in time for the holidays.

The singer and billion-dollar cosmetic beauty giant took to Instagram live over the weekend where she gave fans a peek at her derriere sporting the lingerie line’s new Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ Pants. The revealing jammies come designed with a cut out opening in the back that exposes your assets. The “Umbrella” crooner also rocked the new items matching bralette too.

TMZ was able to screengrab a recording from Rih’s booty popping moment which you can see below.

Now, if you like what you see, you can head over to the Savage X Fenty website where the Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ’s are currently selling for $49.95. It looks like they make them for guys too and the set also boasts a pair of sleep shorts if you’re looking to switch up your nightly attire.

Some fans couldn’t help but notice that the new item caters to plus-sized women. Following the singer’s “Ass-ential” IG live content, Rih dropped a link to buy the new sleep wear gear specifically sending her following to the plus size page, but don’t worry! The Open-Back PJ’s come in all sizes. Rihanna seems to be driving home the point that anyone, no matter what size, can feel sexy in her all inclusive lingerie goodies, and we absolutely love it.

Here’s another photo of a few Savage X Fenty models sporting the new Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ’s. What do you think? Are you buying it or nah? Tell us down below!

