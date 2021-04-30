MadameNoire Featured Video

Thursday, while appearing on Revolt’s live streaming series “Respectfully Justin,” City Girls rapper JT, birth name Jatavia Johnson, reminisced about going on a first date with boyfriend Lil’ Uzi Vert while she was still living in a halfway house after serving a prison sentence for credit card fraud.

“When I first met my man, I was still in a halfway house,” JT recalled. “So he came to see me. He came to Atlanta. I was still in the halfway house.”

JT went on to share that Uzi, whose real name is Symere Woods, came bearing gifts.

“He had a bag full of money. I had a little Chanel bag and he told me to take as much as you can. I could only fit thirty thousand [in the bag] and I was so mad,” JT laughed.

As for the actual date, the “Act Up” rapper says that they went shopping and then grabbed some fast food since she had to obey a curfew.

“He took me to Louis Vuitton and Taco Bell,” said JT. “We had to make it quick because I had to be back to the halfway house.”

Fans speculated about JT and Uzi’s relationship until the “XO Tour Lif3” rapper confirmed their courtship on Twitter last month.

“JT is the one,” he tweeted back in March. “I had [to] be real with myself I love JT and y’all will [too].”

As with any celebrity relationship, there was some criticism to which JT addressed on Twitter

“Y’all use[d] to be in the comments calling him adorable y’all just don’t like me or feel he suppose[d] to be with a weirdo or white girl but nah he with me,” she tweeted. “A ghetto b—h getting that rock Star check f–k what y’all gotta say! Honestly.”

Watch JT and Yung Miami’s full interview below