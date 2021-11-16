MadameNoire Featured Video

After being humiliated on social media, Dani Leigh has been charged with two counts of simple assault. According to TMZ, the police charged her after DaBaby called the police on the night on Nov. 14 and the morning of Nov. 15 making claims of domestic abuse against Leigh, born Danielle Curiel.

“As a result of the investigation, Curiel was served with a Criminal Summons for Simple Assault. Officers also obtained additional information that led them to charge Curiel with a second count of Simple Assault from the incident on Nov. 14,” read a statement according to Rolling Stone.

Their drama played out on social media thanks to DaBaby going on Instagram Live. On the night of Nov. 14, the “Bop” rapper went on Live as Leigh was feeding their three month old child and was antagonizing her. The following morning, he resorted back to Instagram Live and was accusing Leigh of having his child as a marketing scheme. Leigh heard this from another room and came out and began disputing his claims. Besides calling her “cuckoo for coco puffs,” he called her his side b**** and even joked that someone needed to call talk show host Maury for a paternity test. He told her that she was never his girlfriend, which Leigh disputed over and over, and said he had been trying to get her out of his house but she wouldn’t leave. Dani Leigh said he was upset because he asked her to leave and go to a hotel so he could entertain other women. She also said that he was upset that she had a Plan B pill sent to his house.

“All he wanna do is cum in me with no responsibility,” she wrote on Instagram Live. “Obviously he prob want me out so he can f*** on his baby mother and other hoes who been known we been together this whole time while I just had my first child. This all goes to say that this man is a f****** coward!”

Leigh then went on her own Instagram Live when the police were called the second time.

Their conflict continued to play out on social media after the 29-year-old rapper posted a lengthy statement claiming that Leigh refused to let go and said they were in a “fatal attraction” type of relationship.

“I done been beat on and yelled at and chased around like one of them fatal attraction type girls,” he wrote.

Leigh later posted a picture of the ceiling of a plane and said she and their baby were good. She also posted a slew of pictures and videos of her and DaBaby together to debunk his claims that she was a “side chick.”

It looks like the “Easy” singer wasn’t lying about his promiscuous ways. During their drama, a hairstylist posted on social media that after she and DaBaby were intimate he booked an appointment for the mother of his child with her.

Take a look at a few more posts from their feud below.