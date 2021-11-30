MadameNoire Featured Video

Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld concert on Nov. 5 left dozens of people injured and 10 dead after a sea of festival-goers frantically pushed towards the stage as the Houston native began to perform.

A funeral was held on Nov. 23 for one of the youngest victims, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who was fatally trampled during the chaotic crowd surge. According to Uproxx, Scott’s team reached out to Blount’s family hoping to help play for the young boy’s burial expenses, but the family swiftly declined. Bob Hillard, a lawyer who is representing the family alongside civil rights attorney Ben Crump, released a statement to Rolling Stone about the Blount family’s refusal.

“I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy,” the statement read. “There may be, and I hope there is, redemption and growth for him on the other side of what this painful process will be — and perhaps one day, once time allows some healing for the victims and acceptance of responsibility by Mr. Scott and others, Treston and Mr. Scott might meet, as there is also healing in that.”

Ezra was laid to rest after he succumbed to life-threatening injuries from the incident that included swelling on his brain and damage to his liver and lungs. The young child was watching the concert on his dad’s shoulders when he fell off into the frantic sea of festival attendees and was horrifically trampled. Ezra’s family has filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott and the festival’s organizers Scoremore and Live Nation to take accountability. According to USA Today, the suit alleges all three parties of gross negligence. The family claims that they “egregiously failed in their duty to protect the health, safety, and lives” of attendees.

