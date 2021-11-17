MadameNoire Featured Video

W Magazine is scrambling to pull Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s forthcoming cover edition amid the Astroworld crowd surging controversy, Page Six reported.

10 people died at the Grammy-award nominated rapper’s massive music festival on Nov. 5 including a 9-year-old boy named Ezra Blount who was fatally trampled as frantic fans pushed towards the front of the stage. The issue, which was expected to feature a big interview between the two lovebirds, was shot before the incident occurred. Now the magazine is working fast to stop shipment on the exclusive issue before it hits shelves.

“W editors have cleared any planned coverage of Travis and Kylie from their website, but the magazine was already printed, and now they are trying to stop the delivery trucks,” a source close to the publication told Page Six. “In the light of what happened at Astroworld, the interview and cover lines seem inappropriate, to say the least.”

Nike has also temporarily postponed their upcoming sneaker collaboration with Scott, as nearly 100 lawsuits from the tragic incident have poured in against the Houston native over the last week.

“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” Nike said in a statement posted to their website. According to The New York Post, the sneakers were reportedly scheduled to be released on Dec. 16.

CNN reported that signs of safety concerns at Scott’s massive headling show were potentially evident hours before the deadly crowd surge. The Houston Fire Department reported a series of security breaches at the main gate of the festival shortly after 9 a.m. on Nov. 5. “At least eight more breaches would be reported throughout the day, with 3,000 to 5,000 concertgoers that were “not scanned” entering the venue by 5:05 p.m., according to the logs,” the report noted. Houston police also revealed that there were more than 260 people who were treated for injuries at least eight minutes before Travis Scott took the stage at 9 p.m., citing that chaos in the crowd was already stirring before Travis came out to perform. The logs did not specify what type of injuries occurred although one report did mention a “crush injury.”

