MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany Haddish and Common have officially called it quits!

A source close to the former lovebirds told PEOPLE that they decided to pull the plug on their year-long romance simply because they were just “too busy for a serious relationship.”

Looking back, maybe this was alluding to her split with Common? Who knows…and no word on if she’s put that grooming ritual to use. We know you were thinking about it too!

RELATED CONTENT: Tiffany Haddish Said She Was Hesitant To Date Common Because She Knew So Many Of His Exes

Common and The Girls Trip star first met while on set filming The Kitchen in 2019, where they became close friends. During an interview on Steve-0’s Wild Ride podcast in August 2020, Haddish said that initially, her bond with the “Go” rhymer “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else.”

Rumors of the former pairs bubbling romance began to swirl back in April 2020, after they went on their first virtual date on Bumble. Haddish revealed on the pod that shortly after their virtual rendezvous, they both “got tested for everything” and did a little bit more than kissing through the phone, or screen for that matter. “….Yeah, we’ve been f—ing,” she joked, before confirming her relationship with the 49-year-old star. The Grammy-award-winning actress told fans that her connection with the Chicago native was the “best…hands down.”

On the heels of their 1-year-anniversary, Common gushed about the 41-year-old telling PEOPLE that Haddish had changed his life for the better.

“It’s about really just being in a relationship where you can grow and you really support each other’s purpose and vision,” he continued. “I’m making you better, you’re making me better, and you can have fun…I need to enjoy life, So I feel, with Tiffany and I, I’ve been experiencing that and I’m grateful for that,” he added.

Super sad these two went their separate ways, but hopefully, they’ll find their way back to one another in the future.

RELATED CONTENT: EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany Haddish Talks Health And Her Upcoming Role As Florence ‘Flo Jo’ Griffith Joyner