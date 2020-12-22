“I Need Space” Tiffany Haddish Says She And Common Are Not Spending The Holidays Together

Comedian Tiffany Haddish and Common seem to have a good thing going on. But she wants you to know that while they are in love and kicking it, they are not always all up under one another. In fact, they won’t even be spending the holidays together.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Haddish shared that theirs is the type of relationship that requires space in order to flourish. And they’ll be taking that time as they spend Christmas with their own families.

Haddish specifically shared that it’s important that she “get as much time as I can with my grandma.” Meanwhile, Common is going to be with his family in Florida.

I’d say this is pretty standard practice for a couple who just made their relationship official this past August. It’s a little early to have the pressure of impressing family members for days on end on your back. But Haddish said time apart from one another is how they generally get down anyway.

“We’re not up under each other every day anyways. He’s recording an album right now, I’m working on a television show right now. Even before when the pandemic first happened, we weren’t together every day. It was three, maybe four days out the week.”

Haddish, 42, said, “That’s kind of how I like it, because I need space. I like to be able to create whatever I’m trying to create, and if I’m with somebody, I want to focus on them a lot and it can become a distraction. That’s also what I like about him. He’s like, ‘If you need to go, you can go. I’m not tying to hold you back.’”

Haddish said the occasional separation has been working very well for the both of them and it makes the time they do have together more meaningful.

“Way more special and we have so much fun together—I Think we have so much fun you need a little time to recover from it! We play games, we be laughing, we dance and stuff, or we’ll just curl up…We make time for each other. We have fun.”

Doesn’t sound too bad at all.

Also, it’s incredibly important for people to know their limits in relationships. What does and doesn’t work for them and how much time they need to be by themselves so that when they are around their partner, they’re present and attentive.

In their forties, with more than a few relationships under both of their belts, they understand boundaries and what they each need to maintain a healthy balance.

Common has spoken openly in the past about being a little too consumed with his former love interests—mainly Erykah Badu.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Common said, “With Erykah Badu, that was my first love where you’re just open and floating. When we split, I was 27 or 28. I was in a haze, just going through the motions. It was hard to eat.”

Common shared that he’s done the most work on himself after breakups, saying that another one sent him to therapy. Afterward, he learned how to “communicate like an adult” so we wouldn’t repeat those same mistakes with another woman.