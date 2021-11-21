Tiffany Haddish sparked an interesting debate on social media this week.

The Girls Trip star took to Twitter on Nov. 18 where she shared some personal details on a little female ritual she used to perform after calling it quits with a man.

“Before I cut all the hair off my head. I used to wax all the hair off my lady parts when I was done with a man,” the 41-year-old celeb tweeted before asking her followers, “Anyone else do that? I think of it as a fresh start for the new man.”

Naturally, the question elicited some interesting answers from social media users.

On the other hand, some folks were a little taken aback by the actress’ theory. “Uhhhh… no Tiffany,” wrote one baffled social media critic on Instagram. While Atlanta-based rapper Tokyo Jetz chimed in, “I’m confused…is it hairy regularly?” A third person noted that waxing your body should only be done by choice and not for the approval of any man. “Is this necessary? Should we be caring for our bodies for men’s pleasure or ideals? THIS mentality remains part of our culture and fosters greater dysfunctional issues. If you wax do it for the yourself-the world doesn’t need to know,” they wrote. While ridding your lady parts of hair could be aesthetically pleasing, there are some risks associated with it. Waxing the hair off your goodies could put you at risk of potential infections and STIs including Molluscum contagiosum, a skin virus that causes raised bumps or growths according to The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. Jessica Krant, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in New York and the founder of Art of Dermatology spoke with The Huffington Post in 2013 about the dangers of waxing. “I see patients all the time who come in with terrible (harmless, but very annoying) infections with these small viral bumps, and the more shaving the person has done in the bikini area, the more likely it is that the bumps have spread everywhere making them even harder to eradicate,” she said. “Waxing allows the same situation: infected skin near the wounded follicles can allow infection to get into a new opening with skin contact with an infected person, or technically even by sharing a towel that has had direct contact.”

In addition to painful bumps, waxing can also lead to scarring, extensive burning, and even wounds.

“That part of the body is meant by nature to have hair, and the hairs, though they may be currently out of fashion visually, are there for other reasons,” Krant added noting that the hair acts as a barrier during sexual intercourse. “They are also there to maintain a bit of airflow and keep folded skin areas from sticking together and causing rashes and infections known as intertrigo,” she added.