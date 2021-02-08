MadameNoire Featured Video

Comedian Tiffany Haddish is in love. And y’all know by now that Tiffany has a tendency of keeping it all the way real with all of her feelings .So in this new relationship, we’ve heard quite a bit about the way she feels about her boo, rapper and fellow actor Common.

And while they’re in deep bliss these days, Haddish told Stephen Colbert that when Common first asked her out, she dodged him a bit…more than once.

“He was, like, tryna holler, and I was like…‘Um…no, I’m not really interested. I’m good. My eyes are set on other things. I’m interested in somebody else. I’m sorry. But you seem like a nice person.’”

In reality, Haddish was icing Common because she knew some of the women he’d dated in the past.

Later, in so many words, she told him, “’I know too many people that dated you, let’s be honest,’” she said. “I didn’t say that, though. You know. You know.”

Most of us are not in the entertainment industry, still we’re also familiar with Common’s dating history. There’s Serena Williams, Taraji P. Henson and Erykah Badu. And if we were Tiffany Haddish, steadily climbing the ranks of the Hollywood ladder, it can be a bit awkward running into all of Common’s exes during work events and red carpets.

She Haddish didn’t exactly say how, the two were able to overcome that hurdle. But they made it.

Now, they’re in a great place.

Today, Haddish says Common is not her boyfriend, he’s something so much more.

“He’s not my boyfriend, he is my man. I don’t date boys no more.”

Well, there you have it.

